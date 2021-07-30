Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Forterra stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 302 ($3.95). 136,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,395. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.51 million and a PE ratio of -118.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

A number of research firms recently commented on FORT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

