Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $10.77 on Friday, reaching $263.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.