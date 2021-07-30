Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.67.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$56.35. 488,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,457. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.74.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.