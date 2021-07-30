Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 50.4% in July

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the June 30th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

FTV stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

