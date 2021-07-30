Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FET opened at $21.83 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.27.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

