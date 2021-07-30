Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,939. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

