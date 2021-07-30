Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $24.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research firms recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FRLN stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

