Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €58.80 ($69.18) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €69.70 ($82.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €78.72 ($92.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.