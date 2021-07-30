Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $308,759.99 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $344,582.35.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -587.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.