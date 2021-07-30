Friendz Trading Up 24.9% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Friendz has a total market cap of $755,397.84 and approximately $65,866.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,690,651 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

