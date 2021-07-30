FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 14,915 shares.The stock last traded at $60.25 and had previously closed at $60.20.

The firm has a market cap of $563.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the second quarter valued at about $6,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FRP by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

