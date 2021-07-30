Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.04. 95,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

