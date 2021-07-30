Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.54. 39,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

