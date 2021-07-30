Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251,262. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

