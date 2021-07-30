Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 47,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

