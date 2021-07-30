Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $243.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

