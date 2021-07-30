Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $15.17 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $24,732,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

