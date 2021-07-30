FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

