FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issued By BWS Financial

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AXT by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

