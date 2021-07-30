FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.
Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$659.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.76.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
