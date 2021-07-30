FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$659.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.