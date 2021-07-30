FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Issued By KeyCorp

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

