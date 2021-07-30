FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

