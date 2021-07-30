FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. Truist increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $139,780,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

