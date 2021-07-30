FY2021 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Reduced by Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

