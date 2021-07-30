FY2021 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $6.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Truist lowered their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of SSB opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in South State by 4.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in South State by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in South State by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in South State by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

