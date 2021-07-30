FY2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V stock opened at $247.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $482.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

