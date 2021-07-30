FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Issued By Truist Securiti

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CFB opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $716.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

