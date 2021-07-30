G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55.

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

