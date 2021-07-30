Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.30 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

GLPEY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

