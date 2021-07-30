Gaotu Techedu’s (GOTU) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $2.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, cut Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

