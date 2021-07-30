Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,958. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

