Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

