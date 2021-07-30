Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.76. 4,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,078. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

