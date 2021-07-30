Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.18 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.