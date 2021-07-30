Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,931 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. 67,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

