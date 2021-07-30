Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. 65,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

