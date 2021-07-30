Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Generac updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.36. 796,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a one year low of $151.50 and a one year high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

