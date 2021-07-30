General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $196.03. The company had a trading volume of 901,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,702. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

