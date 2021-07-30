Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$149,760.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Stephen William Reford purchased 166,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 521,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,008.
GENM stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,975. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Generation Mining Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$119.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.43.
About Generation Mining
