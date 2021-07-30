Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$149,760.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Stephen William Reford purchased 166,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 521,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,008.

GENM stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,975. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Generation Mining Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$119.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.43.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

