GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the June 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,768,738,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 409,197,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,623,781. GenTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

