Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.57 target price on the stock.

CMPRF opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

