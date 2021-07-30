Gentex Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

