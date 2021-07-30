Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

