Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating meaningful growth driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. Partnership with Simplenight is expected to bolster Gentex’s connected car offerings. The firm’s full display mirror (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to maintain top-line growth trajectory. Strong financials and investor-friendly moves instill optimism. However, escalating commodity, freight and labor expenses are likely to dent gross margins. In view of lower light vehicle production in the second-half of 2021 amid supply chain distortions, demand for Gentex’s products will be impacted. High competition and weakening sales of dimmable aircraft window remain other headwinds. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

