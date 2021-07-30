Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

GPC stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

