Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.19 billion-$18.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $126.92. 1,757,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

