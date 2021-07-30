Getty Realty Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Getty Realty
Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.