Getty Realty Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

