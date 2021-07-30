GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 144,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 896,693 shares.The stock last traded at $33.44 and had previously closed at $33.60.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.32.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

