GH Research PLC’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) Quiet Period To Expire on August 4th

GH Research’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. GH Research had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During GH Research’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHRS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $17.36 on Friday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

