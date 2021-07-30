Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,316 shares of company stock worth $75,772,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $345.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 276.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

